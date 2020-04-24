Michael Avenatti’s magnificence cannot be contained. Not even by a jail cell:

JUST IN: Michael Avenatti has been released from jail due to coronavirus fears https://t.co/JbViL3efm6 pic.twitter.com/gISrMRpgjC

More from CNN:

Avenatti was released from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan around 11 a.m. ET, according to Dean Steward, one of his attorneys.

Avenatti is required to surrender to authorities and return to the jail at the end of 90 days, Judge James Selna ruled earlier this month when he granted the attorney’s request for release.

…