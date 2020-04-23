As Twitchy told you yesterday, the New York Times’ big scoop on BARDA’s Dr. Rick Bright wasn’t without a few pretty significant red flags. Firstly, Bright hired Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, the same lawyers who represented Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford. And then there’s the bit about Bright’s move from BARDA to the NIH reportedly having been in the works for more than a year.

But Bright’s lawyers want to make it perfectly clear that Bright’s account of being fired for questioning the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID19 treatment is entirely on the level:

Dr. Rick Bright's lawyers said in a statement that they would be filing whistleblower complaints with the HHS IG and the Office of Special Counsel, and accused the Trump administration of making making "demonstrably false statements" about their client. https://t.co/PfLqWIPiIw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 23, 2020

“[W]e will make clear that Dr. Bright was sidelined for one reason only — because he resisted efforts to provide unfettered access to potentially dangerous drugs … The facts and concerns raised by Dr. Bright are compelling and well-documented and soon they will be public." https://t.co/Dd0Xr8TlOl — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 23, 2020

Guess time will tell. But based on what we’ve seen so far, we won’t grab our pitchforks and torches just yet.

It better be compelling. The evidence that it wasn't over this is pretty convincing. https://t.co/MTJMvDE7sw — neontaster (@neontaster) April 23, 2020

Stay tuned …