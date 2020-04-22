National news outlets get all the attention, but sometimes it’s local outlets who deserve a chance to shine.

That’s why we’re shining a spotlight on a New Jersey ABC affiliate, where one anchor’s reporting on a local COVID19 casualty took an interesting turn:

Please join me on this incredible journey.pic.twitter.com/kipVQwG7uF — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 22, 2020

It is indeed … incredible. Oh man.

He pulled a Katy Tur — Jason W. (@j4539w) April 22, 2020

He kinda did.

Hannah and I just died laughing at this — in the figurative sense, not literal sense, because we’re both very much alive, just like Jack. — Mike McGuire (@mikeus) April 22, 2020

My emotions couldn't handle the rollercoaster! — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 22, 2020

Imagine being Jack and watching this. — Mike McGuire (@mikeus) April 22, 2020

If anyone knows Jack, we’d love to get his take on this.