It’s generally our policy around here to refrain from crafting posts around randos. But every once in a while, a rando comes along with a take so scorching-hot, we feel that we’d actually be doing the public a great disservice if we ignored them.

And so, without further ado, say hello to @EmillySwaven, who has a scorching-hot take on the Karen “slur”:

Yes. The K-word is stronger than the n-word, at least currently. Misogyny and patriarchy has been around longer than slavery. Just don't use either, ok? pic.twitter.com/nZ6mTpf945 — EmillySwaven (@EmillySwaven) April 19, 2020

Forgive us, Emilly, but that’s such a Karen thing to say.

My mother's name is Karen and yet somehow, you're more Karen than she is. — LepsLair on Twitch (@lepslair) April 20, 2020

You have slain me, internet stranger, for upon reading this tweet I am dead. pic.twitter.com/lknCBvxHif — Capt. America's Sidechick (@DoctorB99) April 20, 2020

It’s bad enough that Emilly actually believes this. But it’s so much worse that she thought she should share it with everyone else.

I do not think "Karen" means what you think it means, Karen. And GREAT job diminishing racism to miss making your point. pic.twitter.com/EufDjh22mL — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 20, 2020

Dear Karen, Until you have been lynched, hosed down, burned, followed around a store, or killed while being unarmed, you can keep this think piece to yourself. Thank you,

Management — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) April 20, 2020

Ouch, Karen.

Now, before we wrap this up, we feel like it’s important to point out that as of now, at least, that tweet is the only tweet on @EmillySwaven’s timeline. Is it a parody account? Or just a Karen regretting being a Karen?

We honestly don’t know. But it’s so quintessentially Karen-y, we can’t help but feel like even if this Karen is a fake, there are plenty of Karens who legitimately believe that the “K-word is stronger than the N-word.”