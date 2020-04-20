We thought we’d explained this to death, but apparently we were wrong. Apparently there are Important People out there who still don’t understand how numbers work. Especially with regard to COVID19.

VP of communications for CAP Action — and former Nancy Pelosi senior adviser — Jesse Charles Lee, you’re up!

The United States is closing in on having 4 times as many Coronavirus cases as any other country. pic.twitter.com/d2qsJvElvn — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) April 20, 2020

The United States now has more Coronavirus cases than the next 5 highest countries combined. pic.twitter.com/frGGovoFG0 — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) April 20, 2020

The United States also has more of something else, Jesse. Know what that is?

Also, more people. Relative size of the population. How does it work? https://t.co/zzN0RW2sGc — RBe (@RBPundit) April 20, 2020

Oh yeah. People!

Looks like the agents of the Cathedral have once again conveniently forgotten what "per capita" means. — John Stossel's Mustache (@StosselMustache) April 20, 2020

Now let's look at the data per populationhttps://t.co/pJmZsUaTJB — ArshesNei8 (@ArshesNei1) April 20, 2020

Math is hard — 𝙺𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕𝚢𝚗 (@NurseKVKatelyn) April 20, 2020

Math is hard — TexasRed (@craigbogan) April 20, 2020

Math is hard. For some. Apparently. Well done. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) April 20, 2020

“Division is hard. Let’s just not do it.” — Karl Crary (@Crary76) April 20, 2020

The "party of science" sure isn't the party of math. — Spaghetti Cat (@Tummler123) April 20, 2020

Jesse was told there’d be no math.

This doesn’t count China. If China came out and said they had 2 mil dead I’d think they were lowballing it. — Nate Green (@NateGreen989) April 20, 2020

Jesse was also told that the Chinese government is completely honest. And that he’s smart.

You know this is misleading. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 20, 2020