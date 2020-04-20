CNN International host Richard Quest announced on Twitter that he has COVID19:
I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.
— Richard Quest (@richardquest) April 20, 2020
Which prompted an important PSA from his stateside CNN colleague Chris Cuomo:
None is immune. The great quest will triumph quickly and completely. https://t.co/PdYwXMbMbg
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 20, 2020
Is loss of self-awareness a symptom of COVID19?
Is this what you told yourself when you broke quarantine and drove to another house in public while contagious? https://t.co/S6Z6b9onjB
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2020
What about the people you potentially infected by breaking quarantine?
— neontaster (@neontaster) April 20, 2020
You broke quarantine
— Jane B (@JaneB45641515) April 20, 2020
'Member when you broke quarantine?
— Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) April 20, 2020
Quarantine? Huh? pic.twitter.com/5xquY9lb4V
— David (@DSmykal) April 20, 2020
None is immune …. unless your bro is gov. #yolo
— April Fuel 🍺🍻🍺 (@PorterPints) April 20, 2020
Damn, it feels good to be a Cuomo.