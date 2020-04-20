CNN International host Richard Quest announced on Twitter that he has COVID19:

Which prompted an important PSA from his stateside CNN colleague Chris Cuomo:

Is loss of self-awareness a symptom of COVID19?

Trending

Great question.

Damn, it feels good to be a Cuomo.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chris cuomocoronavirusCOVID19immunityquarantineRichard Quest