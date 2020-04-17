You might want to sit down for this one, but NBC News is reporting that Wuhan city officials have added a few more people to the official COVID19 death count:
Wuhan officials add 50% to official coronavirus death toll
Oh, really?
More from NBC News:
Nearly 1,300 people who died of the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, were not counted in death tolls, state media announced Friday.
Officials increased the number of coronavirus deaths by 1,290, bringing the city’s total to 3,869.
The updated figure follows allegations from the United States that China had failed to alert the world soon enough about the onset of the virus and that their data was skewed. Beijing has dismissed claims that there has been any kind of cover-up.
The authors of the article seem content with the 1,290 number, which seems, um, low. Guess we shouldn’t be too surprised given NBC News’ usual position up the ChiComs’ backside. Still, though, at least NBC News is acknowledging that the Chinese government was suppressing information about COVID19 mortality, so suppose we have to take what we can get.
What they're admitting to, anyways.
Likely far higher.
+1300 dead. yeah right
— Ara (@Aracoachel) April 17, 2020
Ok, only 7,000% to go
