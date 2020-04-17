Yesterday, CNN reported that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was outraised in the first quarter by his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison:

Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison outraised Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in the first quarter of 2020 https://t.co/kH5iKWepIA pic.twitter.com/9WtcWcXKQy — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 16, 2020

Author Quinn Cummings, whose preferred pronouns, for the record, are “She/her/hers,” thinks that’s pretty hilarious. Because … well, just see for yourselves:

Probably not the first time a black man topped him. https://t.co/bTcVJrUZvr — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) April 16, 2020

Nice. I see what you did there. — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 16, 2020

BAZINGA! — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) April 16, 2020

QUINN!!!!!!! — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) April 16, 2020

(Smiles pleasantly) — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) April 16, 2020

Not sure what you’re smiling about, Quinn.

What part of you thought this was okay — Nancy Pelosi Stan Account 🌐 (@AspiringNeolib) April 17, 2020

The part where her brain is supposed to be. — KGBPutin (@KgbPutin) April 17, 2020

Do you think you're the good guy here? — The face toucher (@JonIsAwesomest) April 17, 2020

She does. She really, really does.

Which is a bad and shameful thing? — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) April 17, 2020

Can’t stand Lindsay Graham, but that was a cheap shot. Do better. — The Duchess (@DuchessofDrivel) April 16, 2020

Idc how terrible sen. graham is. Weaponizing sexual orientation is unacceptable — Luke Turner 🇺🇸 (@iamluketurner) April 17, 2020

I guess gay jokes are okay when you hate your target. — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) April 17, 2020

Homophobia is so edgy when you’re blue-checkmark. For the rest of us, we would get a Twitter timeout for this disgusting tweet. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) April 17, 2020

This is sick and you should feel ashamed. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) April 17, 2020

Homophobia is bad and you should stop. — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 17, 2020

You are a disgraceful hypocrite. — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) April 17, 2020

Hypocrites.

All of you.@vijaya — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 17, 2020

Update:

Rather than quitting while behind, Quinn’s opted to dig her grave a little deeper:

Oh, you work for @FDRLST? Who pays you? — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) April 17, 2020

Doesn't change the fact you're a racist and a homophobe, sweetheart. — Ordy's rumSPRINGa (@OrdyPackard) April 17, 2020

The @FDRLST have made their fleas jump at Court Jester. “Racist, homophobe!” they shriek, assuming Court Jester is like them; very, very stupid. She starts with the easy one. “How is this racist?” The silence, like their stupidity, is depthless. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) April 17, 2020

Silence? This doesn’t seem like silence to us:

Because along with using homosexuality as an insult, you compounded it by making the inter-racial part seem equally torrid. I'm surprised I have to explain this to someone who puts pronouns in their bio. — Ordy's rumSPRINGa (@OrdyPackard) April 17, 2020

Right?

Only in your world is “black man” slander. Aw, you’re boring. https://t.co/RMUkN0P9Lh — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) April 17, 2020

Aw, you’re full of it.

Where did I say being gay is a shameful thing? You really don’t have great reading skills, do you? https://t.co/RMUkN0P9Lh — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) April 17, 2020

Bless her heart. She thinks she’s won.

How, exactly, did I make it shameful? See, you’re stuck and I can do this for a very long time and eventually you will snivel off. The game is already over. And I won. https://t.co/SZUNIN2PRA — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) April 17, 2020

Spoiler: She did not win.

Puddin' you've had myself and a dozen other people explain it to you clearly and distinctly. This "I'm gonna be intentionally obtuse" shtick is hilarious that you keep playing it. https://t.co/m9up7lBtWN — Ordy's rumSPRINGa (@OrdyPackard) April 17, 2020

Sad.

Where, exactly, is that tweet racist? — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) April 17, 2020

You aren't stupid, Quinn. Its ok to be embarrassed.

You took the lowest of low roads for a cheap political jab and you can't back out of it. Own it and just apologize.

Preferably to Jaime Harrison and Lindsey Graham directly, but at least to the LGBT community. https://t.co/UGA56wBVfR — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 17, 2020