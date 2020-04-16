Yesterday, some Michiganders took to the streets to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decidedly excessive measures to halt the spread of COVID19. Whether or not you agree that protests like this are a good idea, health-wise, protesters’ frustrations are understandable.

So, naturally, Vox’s Aaron Rupar is making the protesters the bad guys:

Did any of the people interviewed say that? We certainly didn’t hear it.

But then, Rupar’s not known for accurately representing people’s remarks when those remarks don’t support his preferred narrative.

As we suggested above, Rupar should feel free to disagree with the protesters’ decision to go out and protest. But there’s literally no need to suggest they don’t care about other people’s welfare unless you just want to remind us that you’re a jerk.

