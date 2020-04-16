CNN recently underwent quite the about-face with regard to the origins of COVID19:

The fact it’s Cillizza is just perfection. pic.twitter.com/RfvLDt3QA1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2020

They’ve come a long way, baby.

"The offensively labeled "Wuhan Virus" started in a Wuhan market or a Wuhan lab," he explained. — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 16, 2020

Heh.

You know who should really see this, though? Oliver Darcy. Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, wants to bring it to Darcy’s attention. Hopefully Darcy won’t be too annoyed at being asked to briefly tear himself away from Fox News:

Hey @oliverdarcy – Turn off Fox for a minute, just one quick minute, and come look! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2020

Maybe you should write this one up, Oliver. It certainly has the makings of a major scoop!

The silence is deafening.

Think @oliverdarcy will realize he’s the one that works for a propaganda machine? — china is evil (@Fight4_Freedumb) April 16, 2020

Don’t count on it.