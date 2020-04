This afternoon, Donald Trump announced a “Major News Conference” regarding “OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN”:

Major News Conference tonight, the White House at 6:00 P.M. (Eastern), to explain Guidelines for OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN!

But before anyone gets too excited about the prospect of lifting some of the economic restrictions we’ve been living under, journalist and Cheddar editor-in-chief Jim Roberts has a reminder:

Hundreds of people are still dying of this disease every day. https://t.co/o6G9Kuoaue — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) April 16, 2020

Here’s a pro tip, Jim: If you’re doing it like Katy Tur, you’re doing it wrong.

Honestly, what’s Jim’s point supposed to be, exactly? That people are still dying from COVID19 and therefore we should keep the economy locked down? That Donald Trump is killing people?

"Trump has no plan to reopen the country!!" "Trump has a plan to reopen the country while people are still dying!!" https://t.co/1pFJt3lQKp — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 16, 2020

While Jim works on figuring out why we shouldn’t discuss a strategy for gradually reopening the economy, maybe he can also take some time to explain what he, as a brave firefighter, can bring to the table.

Well let’s just give up then Jim. Tell us your plan? I don’t see too many unemployed ‘journalists’ or politicians. Maybe when you are hungry and homeless you’ll change your tune. — Bones (@ChimperScott) April 16, 2020

It's ok to talk about it and have guidelines, Jim. Depends what they are. Not everyone gets paid to sit on their ass and be a leftist like you do. https://t.co/9ttMgQkqhs — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) April 16, 2020

Nice work if you can get it.