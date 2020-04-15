It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on Jussie Smollett. Wondering what’s going on with that whole thing …

Jussie Smollett allegedly met and had sex with his attacker at a bathhouse – More at: https://t.co/Tb0ggsKreI pic.twitter.com/Ni8RjdURjz — Queerty (@Queerty) April 15, 2020

Oh.

Wait … what?

Everybody.

Stop what you are doing.

⤵️⤵️⤵️https://t.co/vEKfocSjQ0 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 15, 2020

*Record scratch*

More from the New York Post:

Visits to an upscale Chicago gay bathhouse may prove that embattled “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was more than friends with his alleged attacker Ambimbola “Abel” Osundairo. “They used to party together and he had a sexual relationship with [Abel]. They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record [of their visits],” an insider told Page Six, adding that the bathhouse records may be subpoenaed in Smollett’s upcoming trial on charges of disorderly conduct. … Lawyers for Smollett and the brothers did not comment, but an insider told us Smollett feels like “it’s all one big setup.”

And from Queerty:

If true, the bathhouse connection could provide an important break in the case, as police could subpoena records to underline the connection between Abel Osundario and Smollett, as well as possible witnesses in the case. Lawyers for Smollett had previously implied that their client had a sexual relationship with at least one of the Osundario brothers; an allegation which the pair deny. The brothers filed a defamation suit against Smollett’s lawyers for implying they are queer. A judge dismissed the case last month.

We’re more than willing to concede that this could be, as Smollett reportedly contends, “one big setup.” After all:

His "attacker"? 🤣 — Valdamar (@ramadlav) April 15, 2020

The evidence points to the whole thing being orchestrated by Jussie Smollett himself. Therefore, if he allegedly met his “attacker” at a bathhouse, that would mean …

You mean "masturbated." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 15, 2020