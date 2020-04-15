New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet has made an executive decision: The New York Times will not livestream the White House COVID19 press briefings.

But he’s got a really good reason, you guys:

The New York Times has standards.

You really do have to laugh.

We wouldn’t be surprised.

Pretty brazen of the New York Times’ biggest cheese to just come right out and admit that they’re not going to bring you any news that’s not filtered through their rigorous vetting process.

 

What makes this even more obnoxious is the timing of Baquet’s decision:

And the week’s only half over!

