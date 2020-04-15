New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet has made an executive decision: The New York Times will not livestream the White House COVID19 press briefings.

But he’s got a really good reason, you guys:

“We’ve decided not to live-stream stream the briefings because they were becoming like campaign events,” Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet told The Daily Beast. “We will write about them as warranted.” https://t.co/ayWqL22DuM — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) April 14, 2020

The New York Times has standards.

lol — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 15, 2020

You really do have to laugh.

Did the Biden campaign ask for that too? — Eli (@UnrealElijah) April 14, 2020

Did the Biden campaign tell him to say that? — Don't drink aquarium cleaner (@Tittlewk93) April 14, 2020

We wouldn’t be surprised.

Pretty brazen of the New York Times’ biggest cheese to just come right out and admit that they’re not going to bring you any news that’s not filtered through their rigorous vetting process.

"We don't trust you to watch these briefings on your own." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2020

“We will write about them as warranted.” Which means when they have made up the correct narrative, they will tell their minion. — Sandy* (@s_j67) April 14, 2020

“We don’t trust you to form your own opinions. We’ll watch for you, then tell you what to think” — |/||/| (@Ortho_science3) April 14, 2020

What makes this even more obnoxious is the timing of Baquet’s decision:

This is great look right after covering for accusations against Joe Biden. https://t.co/nsqD6KBWwH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2020

Right after he let Joe Biden dictate coverage of a story. Bang up week so far for NYT. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) April 14, 2020

And the week’s only half over!