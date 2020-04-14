Gov. Ralph Northam is just the best. He’s really looking out for the people of Virginia:

Virginia governor signs legislation making Election Day a state holiday, and dropping voter ID requirement https://t.co/R0wEmQlShz pic.twitter.com/21HvXJdwXg — The Hill (@thehill) April 13, 2020

If only more governors could be like him! That’s what Kamala Harris wishes, anyway:

Every single governor should follow his lead.https://t.co/AYeGJLhpEd — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 14, 2020

Or … not.

Does that include the blackface stuff or nah? https://t.co/0PGhNArWfH — RBe (@RBPundit) April 14, 2020

Every governor should embrace blackface and infanticide? — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) April 14, 2020

Aside from the whole blackface/KKK (and infanticide) thing, eliminating voter ID requirements just seems like a recipe for fraud.

Yes to the holiday. But without the photo ID, what controls are there to ensure only citizens vote? In audit parlance this would be a "key control" but I see no evidence of such a control. — Henry Bottjer (@HenryBottjer) April 14, 2020

You aren’t serious about the integrity of the election if you eliminate #VoterID — Phillip May (@pharvey2001) April 14, 2020

Being a massive fraud herself, we’re not surprised to see Kamala Harris advocating for a policy conducive to more fraud.