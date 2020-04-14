Gov. Ralph Northam is just the best. He’s really looking out for the people of Virginia:
Virginia governor signs legislation making Election Day a state holiday, and dropping voter ID requirement https://t.co/R0wEmQlShz pic.twitter.com/21HvXJdwXg
— The Hill (@thehill) April 13, 2020
If only more governors could be like him! That’s what Kamala Harris wishes, anyway:
Every single governor should follow his lead.https://t.co/AYeGJLhpEd
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 14, 2020
Or … not.
Does that include the blackface stuff or nah? https://t.co/0PGhNArWfH
— RBe (@RBPundit) April 14, 2020
I mean… pic.twitter.com/fj3uSok1qM
— Bret Heisen (@bret_heisen) April 14, 2020
Sure… pic.twitter.com/wh2TqkAtnA
— The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) April 14, 2020
Every governor should embrace blackface and infanticide?
— Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) April 14, 2020
Nahh… hard pass pic.twitter.com/8KHDAeaxPf
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) April 14, 2020
Aside from the whole blackface/KKK (and infanticide) thing, eliminating voter ID requirements just seems like a recipe for fraud.
Yes to the holiday. But without the photo ID, what controls are there to ensure only citizens vote? In audit parlance this would be a "key control" but I see no evidence of such a control.
— Henry Bottjer (@HenryBottjer) April 14, 2020
You aren’t serious about the integrity of the election if you eliminate #VoterID
— Phillip May (@pharvey2001) April 14, 2020
Being a massive fraud herself, we’re not surprised to see Kamala Harris advocating for a policy conducive to more fraud.