As Twitchy reported, at today’s White House COVID19 press briefing, Donald Trump announced a halt on funding to the WHO until the extent of their “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus” can be carefully investigated.

The WHO will no doubt be pissed about that, but they’ll have nothing on CNN’s Jim Acosta:

As the world is fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, Trump says the admin is halting US funding to WHO pending a review. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 14, 2020

Trump is accusing the WHO of mishandling the Coronavirus pandemic while avoiding his own failures on the subject. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 14, 2020

Scapegoats blamed by Trump for Coronavirus pandemic:

World Health Organization

Members of News Media

Democrats in Congress

Governors

(Not himself) — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 14, 2020

This friggin’ guy.

Jim @Acosta says Trump is sounding like "Bagdad Bob" for blaming the W.H.O., China, the media, Congress, and the Obama administration for the country's early response to coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/KdWCZ7n4DG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 14, 2020

Trump at today’s briefing: “it would have been so easy to be truthful.” He’s talking about the WHO, not himself. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 14, 2020

Well, Jimbo, the WHO was not truthful.

The WHO was more than happy to do the ChiComs’ dirty work for months. From where we’re sitting, they don’t really deserve our money. They don’t really deserve our respect.

They deserve to answer for their role in the COVID19 crisis.

China is a scapegoat after they unleashed a deadly virus on the globe, disappeared doctors who tried to sound the alarm, and repeatedly provided false information. Yes, Jim. They are the scapegoat. 🤡 https://t.co/rgO8gToANB — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 14, 2020

China is a scapegoat? This is embarrassing, Jim https://t.co/LEOFx5KjTT — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 14, 2020

The WHO is supposed to be the source of the data on things like viral outbreaks that world leaders are supposed to rely on. The WHO and China are why we are where we are today. https://t.co/cu97LfW96c — RBe (@RBPundit) April 14, 2020

WHO did mishandle the pandemic, and catastrophically so either as rank incompetence or corruption with China. Trump is facing an election. That's where we'll decide what happens to him. https://t.co/FjRL992qXM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2020

And Jim Acosta deserves to answer for this latest shameful display of journalistic malpractice.

China is not a scapegoat. You're actively shilling for a communist regime that disappears doctors and journalists. Take a bow. https://t.co/yVao8COSOL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2020

Show us on the doll where the Chinese paid you. https://t.co/95R74my3aR — Matt Exotic (@MattCover) April 14, 2020

The CCP thanks you for you donation, Jim https://t.co/kjcK6zbxfr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 14, 2020