As Twitchy reported, at today’s White House COVID19 press briefing, Donald Trump announced a halt on funding to the WHO until the extent of their “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus” can be carefully investigated.

The WHO will no doubt be pissed about that, but they’ll have nothing on CNN’s Jim Acosta:

This friggin’ guy.

Trending

Well, Jimbo, the WHO was not truthful.

The WHO was more than happy to do the ChiComs’ dirty work for months. From where we’re sitting, they don’t really deserve our money. They don’t really deserve our respect.

They deserve to answer for their role in the COVID19 crisis.

And Jim Acosta deserves to answer for this latest shameful display of journalistic malpractice.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Baghdad BobChinaChinese propagandaCNNcoronavirusCOVID19Donald TrumpJim AcostaWHOWorld Health Organization