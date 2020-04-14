As Twitchy told you earlier, on his SiriusXM radio show, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo recently trashed his day job.

But before you get too carried away, let Chris be clear: He never said that thing that he said.

More from the Hollywood Reporter:

“It’s not true,” Cuomo said on Tuesday. “I never said it. I never meant it.”

“I have never been in a better position, professionally, than I am in right now,” he told viewers. “They’ve been so good. They’ve been so supportive of me in ways I could never have imagined. … I’ve never had a group of people professionally care about me the way they have shown. I’ll never be able to repay them, but I’ll try hard to do so. I’ve never been more grateful. I’ve never been on a better team.”

Cuomo revealed to viewers that he recently signed a “long-term” contract extension, before the spread of the coronavirus.

“I love where I am, I love the position that I’ve been given, and I love who I’m doing it with. Those are all matters of fact for me,” he said. “No place has ever been better to me. No place has ever given me the opportunities that [CNN president] Jeff Zucker has.”

So … if you like what you do professionally, Chris, why’d you say you didn’t?

He’ll have to get back to you on that. Maybe tomorrow.

No comment.

Anyway, Chris is trying to get out in front of this, too, before anyone calls him out for being a shameless liar:

Oh, we’ve picked it up. We just think it’s BS.

