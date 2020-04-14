As Twitchy told you earlier, on his SiriusXM radio show, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo recently trashed his day job.

Chris Cuomo trashes CNN gig during radio show meltdown 🚨🚨🚨🚨 “I don’t like what I do professionally,” he said. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”https://t.co/eoVVGP1F4D — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 14, 2020

But before you get too carried away, let Chris be clear: He never said that thing that he said.

Chris Cuomo is pissed at the New York Post and CBS News for writing up his comments yesterday about being unhappy with his job. Cuomo today: "It's not true. I never said it. I never meant it. I love where I am." https://t.co/ESM7mz2o22 — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 14, 2020

More from the Hollywood Reporter:

“It’s not true,” Cuomo said on Tuesday. “I never said it. I never meant it.” … “I have never been in a better position, professionally, than I am in right now,” he told viewers. “They’ve been so good. They’ve been so supportive of me in ways I could never have imagined. … I’ve never had a group of people professionally care about me the way they have shown. I’ll never be able to repay them, but I’ll try hard to do so. I’ve never been more grateful. I’ve never been on a better team.” Cuomo revealed to viewers that he recently signed a “long-term” contract extension, before the spread of the coronavirus. “I love where I am, I love the position that I’ve been given, and I love who I’m doing it with. Those are all matters of fact for me,” he said. “No place has ever been better to me. No place has ever given me the opportunities that [CNN president] Jeff Zucker has.”

So … if you like what you do professionally, Chris, why’d you say you didn’t?

lol, he literally said: “I don’t like what I do professionally… I don’t think it’s worth my time.” — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 14, 2020

Does he know there is audio of him saying this? https://t.co/NsaCgSlDEa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2020

what did he think the microphone he was talking into was for — Tom Joad the Wet Sprocket (@Adequate_Scott) April 14, 2020

By “I never said it” does he mean he totally said it? — Robert B (@Spareski72) April 14, 2020

Did you not say it or not mean it — ⚔NintendoPowerPenguin🛡 (@indie_grunge) April 14, 2020

He’ll have to get back to you on that. Maybe tomorrow.

Chris Cuomo seems to think the average CNN viewer is extremely stupid. — A Standard Deviation (@ARogueEngineer) April 14, 2020

No comment.

Anyway, Chris is trying to get out in front of this, too, before anyone calls him out for being a shameless liar:

"Negativity is a proxy for insight in the media too often," Chris Cuomo says. He predicts: "Nobody will pick up what I'm saying right now because it doesn't fuel anything negative or provocative, so they won't pick it up, which will be making my point" https://t.co/ESM7mz2o22 — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 14, 2020

Oh, we’ve picked it up. We just think it’s BS.