Earlier today, Barack Obama made it official and boldly endorsed Joe Biden for president after all of Biden’s competition had exited the Democratic presidential race.

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

Obama’s endorsement message included an important reminder about the Trump administration and Republican Party’s uncomfortably cozy relationship with the mainstream media:

President Obama: "The other side has a massive war chest. The other side has a propaganda network with little regard for the truth." pic.twitter.com/UittHb5yVP — The Hill (@thehill) April 14, 2020

Barack Obama is apparently almost as out-of-touch with reality as Joe Biden is.

That last part is killing me. pic.twitter.com/0iLM7uwViF — Joe (@FormerModerate) April 14, 2020

Very rich coming from a guy with literally 99% of the press propagating his ideals. — Sam Spade Jr. (@MattLawmlb) April 14, 2020

"We can't do this with only 95% of the media blatantly on our side." https://t.co/THVbnrXdUL — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 14, 2020

All those shills and it still isn't enough. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 14, 2020

Barack Obama hasn’t been in the White House for several years now, but he’s still got the media in his back pocket. Yet he’s got the nerve to suggest that Donald Trump has a massive media support system propping him up.

It’s like he’s talking about himself. — Dog is My Copilot (@marmoset2019) April 14, 2020