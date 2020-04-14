Earlier today, Barack Obama made it official and boldly endorsed Joe Biden for president after all of Biden’s competition had exited the Democratic presidential race.

Obama’s endorsement message included an important reminder about the Trump administration and Republican Party’s uncomfortably cozy relationship with the mainstream media:

Barack Obama is apparently almost as out-of-touch with reality as Joe Biden is.

Barack Obama hasn’t been in the White House for several years now, but he’s still got the media in his back pocket. Yet he’s got the nerve to suggest that Donald Trump has a massive media support system propping him up.

