Go figure. Ben Rhodes has a problem with Donald Trump’s White House COVID19 press briefings:
The fact that we have to debate whether or not to air a propaganda and disinformation briefing says a lot about why America was uniquely poorly suited to handle this pandemic in the first place.
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 13, 2020
David Harsanyi has just one question for Rhodes:
Have you not a shred of self awareness? https://t.co/chDgeDUzy2
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 13, 2020
That’s a rhetorical question, of course.
None.
— 2NinerSavoy (@2NinerSavoy) April 13, 2020
Not even a smidgen.
From the guy who bragged about manipulating the press.
— Kevinp (@peter_rourke) April 13, 2020
Go sit in the corner, Ben, and think about what you’ve done.