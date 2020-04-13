Go figure. Ben Rhodes has a problem with Donald Trump’s White House COVID19 press briefings:

The fact that we have to debate whether or not to air a propaganda and disinformation briefing says a lot about why America was uniquely poorly suited to handle this pandemic in the first place. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 13, 2020

David Harsanyi has just one question for Rhodes:

Have you not a shred of self awareness? https://t.co/chDgeDUzy2 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 13, 2020

That’s a rhetorical question, of course.

Not even a smidgen.

From the guy who bragged about manipulating the press. — Kevinp (@peter_rourke) April 13, 2020

Go sit in the corner, Ben, and think about what you’ve done.