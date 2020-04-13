Go figure. Ben Rhodes has a problem with Donald Trump’s White House COVID19 press briefings:

David Harsanyi has just one question for Rhodes:

That’s a rhetorical question, of course.

Not even a smidgen.

Go sit in the corner, Ben, and think about what you’ve done.

