Considering how strong and compelling gun control advocates believe their case to be, you’d think that they wouldn’t have to resort to brazen lies to make it.

And yet, here we are. Brady, ladies and gentlemen:

First, the Trump administration declared gun stores "essential." Now, the ATF is promoting them to operate “drive-through” windows. Let's be clear, gun stores are NOT McDonalds. You shouldn't be able to buy an AR-15 like you do a burger and fries. https://t.co/eQvFYOQRuR — Brady | United Against Gun Violence (@bradybuzz) April 11, 2020

Brady has already tried to argue that designating gun stores as “essential” will both contribute to the spread of COVID19 and an increase in gun deaths. Since that wasn’t stupid and baseless enough, they had to outdo themselves with the gun-store-fast-food-restaurant comparison.

Literally no one is buying AR-15s like a burger and fries. No one. At all. Anywhere. https://t.co/L4rZIva2sU — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 13, 2020

I hate having to submit a background check when I pickup my qtr pounder meal — Jesse (@Nitecrawlurr) April 11, 2020

Funny, I've never had to fill out a background check form for a Big Mac….you people don’t understand gun laws at all. https://t.co/4JtFewWgZ7 — mwarner95 (@mwarner95) April 13, 2020

You cannot buy an AR-15 without filling out several forms and having them check your ID and such. Stop lying to your sheep followers. https://t.co/B89ByvamZT — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) April 13, 2020

If they couldn’t lie to their followers, they’d have nothing else to do with their time.