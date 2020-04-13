Considering how strong and compelling gun control advocates believe their case to be, you’d think that they wouldn’t have to resort to brazen lies to make it.

And yet, here we are. Brady, ladies and gentlemen:

Brady has already tried to argue that designating gun stores as “essential” will both contribute to the spread of COVID19 and an increase in gun deaths. Since that wasn’t stupid and baseless enough, they had to outdo themselves with the gun-store-fast-food-restaurant comparison.

If they couldn’t lie to their followers, they’d have nothing else to do with their time.

