Joe Walsh’s hardcore Trump boosting a few years ago (remember when he threatened to grab his musket if Trump lost the 2016 election?) failed to confer celebrity status upon him, so he decided to try his luck at the other end of the dial and become a knee-jerk Trump-hater and liberal shill. But that didn’t work out for him, either.

And so here he is, a veritable “man without a country”:

I’m like a man without a country. I’m no longer a Republican because I oppose Donald Trump, and I oppose Cruz, Haley, Rubio, & all of Trump’s enablers. The GOP has become a cult. I’m not a Democrat because I disagree with the vast majority of their policies. Interesting times. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 10, 2020

Where’d we put our tiny violins?

Just sounds like whining to me… — Graham 🌐 (@grahamu64) April 10, 2020

Your travails aren't remotely interesting, Joe. — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 10, 2020

And yet, he continues to share them with us as if we care. Last we heard from Joe, he vowed to campaign for socialist Bernie Sanders if Sanders was the Democratic presidential nominee.

Imagine being such an utter clown you think belonging to a political party is what defines your place in a country. https://t.co/FIoqg9JMXZ — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) April 10, 2020

Joe Walsh doesn’t have to be a Republican. He doesn’t have to be a Democrat. But if he wants to be taken seriously by anyone, he needs to stop being an attention-seeking jackass.