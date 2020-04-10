Joe Walsh’s hardcore Trump boosting a few years ago (remember when he threatened to grab his musket if Trump lost the 2016 election?) failed to confer celebrity status upon him, so he decided to try his luck at the other end of the dial and become a knee-jerk Trump-hater and liberal shill. But that didn’t work out for him, either.

And so here he is, a veritable “man without a country”:

Where’d we put our tiny violins?

And yet, he continues to share them with us as if we care. Last we heard from Joe, he vowed to campaign for socialist Bernie Sanders if Sanders was the Democratic presidential nominee.

Joe Walsh doesn’t have to be a Republican. He doesn’t have to be a Democrat. But if he wants to be taken seriously by anyone, he needs to stop being an attention-seeking jackass.

