#NeverTrump used to mean something: Taking a stand against the worst aspects of Donald Trump’s character in the name of defending the best aspects of conservatism.

These days, it doesn’t mean much other than living in a fantasy world in which the only means of conserving conservatism is automatically rejecting everything Trump says or does, even if it means actively promoting Democrats and leftists.

Despite all that, Matt Lewis and David Frum still think it’s worth discussing the likelihood of non-#NeverTrump Republicans seeing the errors of their ways and come crawling to #NeverTrump begging forgiveness:

If Trump is ever fully discredited, will Republicans come back to NeverTrumpers and admit, “You we’re right, we were wrong”? I asked @davidfrum if he is banking on vindication. Listen to our FULL conversation, here https://t.co/HsZRNwKjmf pic.twitter.com/Gs1PspP4BS — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) April 9, 2020

To his credit, Frum doesn’t seem to think it’s gonna happen.

He hasn’t been right about much, but we’d say he’s right about that.

LOLOLOLOLOL — steve wolf 🙏🏻 (@brisque) April 9, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) April 9, 2020

Well, at least his answer was correct, no never, it's a fantasy! — Gregory Sturges (@gts109) April 9, 2020

We're 3 years into this thing, Trump is still the president and Never Trumpers have been wrong about almost EVERYTHING, constantly and they have the nerve to ask this question???? Good grief. https://t.co/C4pkhhVpke — QuarantinedQueen (@RealKiraDavis) April 9, 2020

Keeps them busy, we guess.