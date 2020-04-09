#NeverTrump used to mean something: Taking a stand against the worst aspects of Donald Trump’s character in the name of defending the best aspects of conservatism.

These days, it doesn’t mean much other than living in a fantasy world in which the only means of conserving conservatism is automatically rejecting everything Trump says or does, even if it means actively promoting Democrats and leftists.

Despite all that, Matt Lewis and David Frum still think it’s worth discussing the likelihood of non-#NeverTrump Republicans seeing the errors of their ways and come crawling to #NeverTrump begging forgiveness:

To his credit, Frum doesn’t seem to think it’s gonna happen.

He hasn’t been right about much, but we’d say he’s right about that.

Keeps them busy, we guess.

