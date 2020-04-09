Michael McKean is a great actor with a fantastic range (check him out on “Better Call Saul” if you haven’t already).
What he’s not, however, is very tolerant of religious people. At least those of the Christian variety.
Seriously, David St. Hubbins has a real hangup about Christians. Case in point, his take on politicians who happen to believe in the Rapture:
Belief in the Rapture should disqualify anyone from holding public office.
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 8, 2020
Would you care to show us on the doll where the Christian politician hurt you with his or her Christian beliefs, Michael?
Why?
— CAMboy (@lesliea50665270) April 9, 2020
Why?
— Jamie Robinson (@JamesRobinsjg01) April 8, 2020
Because Michael’s a bigot, that’s why.
That’s not how Freedom of Religion works but ok.
— Dana Healy🌠🐷 (@MASEisHEAvenLY) April 9, 2020
The Constitution and its authors would disagree pretty fervently
— Luke Johnson (@JackwagonActual) April 8, 2020
Honest question… do you believe then that Hindus of Muslims or any other religion should be disqualifying as well?
— C.J. Ray (@CtotheJRay) April 8, 2020
So should religious bigotry.
— Q (@Quirk22) April 8, 2020
Belief in religious test for holding office should disqualify your opinion on who should hold office https://t.co/CriuWFgbHj
— Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) April 9, 2020
Intolerant bigot
— no thanks (@nothanksne1) April 8, 2020
Be better, Michael. It’s not hard.