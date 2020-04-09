Michael McKean is a great actor with a fantastic range (check him out on “Better Call Saul” if you haven’t already).

What he’s not, however, is very tolerant of religious people. At least those of the Christian variety.

Seriously, David St. Hubbins has a real hangup about Christians. Case in point, his take on politicians who happen to believe in the Rapture:

Would you care to show us on the doll where the Christian politician hurt you with his or her Christian beliefs, Michael?

Because Michael’s a bigot, that’s why.

Be better, Michael. It’s not hard.

