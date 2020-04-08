Elizabeth Warren had only kind words for Bernie Sanders, who at long last has suspended his presidential campaign:

Thank you @BernieSanders, for fighting so relentlessly for America’s working families during this campaign. Your fight for progressive ideas moved the conversation and charted a path for candidates and activists that will change the course of our country and party. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 8, 2020

That fight does not end today. We’ll continue it together in the Senate and keep working to hold the wealthy and well-connected accountable to the people. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 8, 2020

Weird. She left something pretty significant out of her tribute to Bernie.

Fortunately, Ben Shapiro was there to fill in the gap:

Also he's a vicious sexist you refused to endorse after flaming out in the most dramatic fashion https://t.co/u68Ix7ZBzj — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 8, 2020

Awkward.

Now, it’s worth pointing out that several of Donald Trump’s 2016 Republican opponents also wound up changing their tunes on Trump, at least publicly. But we were under the impression that Democrats were the ones with the integrity and intellectual consistency.