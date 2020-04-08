Elizabeth Warren had only kind words for Bernie Sanders, who at long last has suspended his presidential campaign:

Trending

Weird. She left something pretty significant out of her tribute to Bernie.

Fortunately, Ben Shapiro was there to fill in the gap:

Awkward.

Now, it’s worth pointing out that several of Donald Trump’s 2016 Republican opponents also wound up changing their tunes on Trump, at least publicly. But we were under the impression that Democrats were the ones with the integrity and intellectual consistency.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroBernie SandersElizabeth Warren