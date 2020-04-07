On his show last night, Tucker Carlson touched on the far-reaching consequences of the COVID19 crisis. The virus itself is horrible, but its effects go beyond physical illness and will no doubt have long-lasting ramifications.

Here’s how Media Matters covered it:

Tucker Carlson argues for ending social-distancing, says the country will regret taking drastic measures to fight coronavirus spread https://t.co/lx45xJW2io — Media Matters (@mmfa) April 7, 2020

Wow. Tucker Carlson should be ashamed!

Wow. @TuckerCarlson what a bad take. Thoughtless, heartless, brainless and baseless. I feel terrible for your parents. — Alex Carswell (@Mighty_Zander) April 7, 2020

Fox should seriously test this concept and bring everyone back to work in their building first to see if it works. That they’re airing to their audience this while keeping their own employees at home should be prominently featured in a lawsuit. https://t.co/U1AnyPFMxq — Stay At Home Giants (@slpng_giants) April 7, 2020

I hope this idiot gets sued. — Monctonscout (@Monctonscout) April 7, 2020

This is criminal endangerment. This is a crime. — Russ Newell (@russ_newell) April 7, 2020

This is criminal. He has no right to push this deadly misinformation. — Composerem (@composerem) April 7, 2020

Just think. Many people listen to him. This is irresponsible. — P Ebo (@EBOlady) April 7, 2020

Actually, what’s even more irresponsible is wildly mischaracterizing Carlson’s remarks.

But that’s exactly what Media Matters did.

But he didn’t say that. If he had, surely you would have quoted it, no? — Paddy Pragmatic (@paddyjm) April 7, 2020

Nowhere in the quote does he mention anything of the sort. But then again, ethical reporting is not something Media Matters is known for. — Jim Minardi (@thejimminardi) April 7, 2020

Nowhere in the quoted portion does he argue for ending social distancing, you miserable liars. https://t.co/IWtgJk8WEb — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 7, 2020

Nowhere in the entire video does he argue for that:

No he didn't. Hell, not even in the clip you post. He argues for looking at what else is affecting people at this time that nobody is even asking about especially unemployment. — RGallegos (@gallegosr) April 7, 2020

Does anyone at Media Matters have any integrity? At all?

He did not say that. Who’s actually misinforming people? — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) April 7, 2020

I watched last night and nowhere in the episode did Tucker advocate against social distancing. He highlighted damage being done to middle class and poorer communities which we should see MORE of in media. https://t.co/GumxJCcZnk — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 7, 2020

Don't forget he also convinced the president that this virus is serious problem early on, which is more of net positive to public health than all the libs crying about Fox on twitter combined It's amazing to watch the left attack Fox all day while pushing Chinese govt propaganda — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 7, 2020

You realize you are lying to everyone? — John Rogers 🇺🇸 ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️🇺🇸 (@JohnRog49941428) April 7, 2020

Of course they realize it. They just don’t give a damn.