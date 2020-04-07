Ain’t no party like a COVID19 party because a COVID19 party don’t stop!

At least if the Chinese government has anything to say about it.

According to People’s Daily, China’s largest newspaper, residents of Wuhan are now free to roam about the country — and, presumably, the world:

Guess that means everything’s fine!

Yes, let’s give all the props to China for curing COVID19 and making the world a safer place for everyone.

What could possibly go wrong?

Ride that wave!

Tags: ChinacoronavirusCOVID19travelWuhan