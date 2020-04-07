Ain’t no party like a COVID19 party because a COVID19 party don’t stop!

At least if the Chinese government has anything to say about it.

According to People’s Daily, China’s largest newspaper, residents of Wuhan are now free to roam about the country — and, presumably, the world:

Guess that means everything’s fine!

Bravo 👏🏻 China 🇨🇳! In 11 weeks you achieved; what Europe cannot achieve for months… ❗️ — Euro Man & Activist.✡️ (@ActivistEuro) April 7, 2020

Yes, let’s give all the props to China for curing COVID19 and making the world a safer place for everyone.

What could possibly go wrong?

Wave 2 should be great. https://t.co/fVfsXpWYC3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2020

Ride that wave!