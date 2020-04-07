Lefty and media blue-checks were utterly beside themselves when MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared at a March 30 White House COVID19 press briefing. After having the temerity to repurpose his factories to produce protective face masks, he had the gall to invoke God and mention the Bible.

We couldn’t help but wonder … what did Lindell think about the insane backlash against him?

Last night, we got our answer:

Oh man. Can’t say they didn’t deserve that.

Amazing. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 7, 2020

LMAO good one Mike. — Jim LOVES YOU BUT IS STAYING SIX FEET AWAY (@OhHungryBoy) April 7, 2020

Love it — Pearl (@High5nTrumpLove) April 7, 2020

Toooo funny! Love it. — Pen Name (@Truestoryclub) April 7, 2020

Good for you Mike! When they go low we hit ‘em with a My Pillow! — David Piepho (@DavidPiepho) April 7, 2020

My Pillow guy just hit MSM in the face with a pillow filled with rocks! pic.twitter.com/jIdFFUwoAD — 21st Century American (@Bill_of_Fights) April 7, 2020