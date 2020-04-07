Lefty and media blue-checks were utterly beside themselves when MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared at a March 30 White House COVID19 press briefing. After having the temerity to repurpose his factories to produce protective face masks, he had the gall to invoke God and mention the Bible.
We couldn’t help but wonder … what did Lindell think about the insane backlash against him?
Last night, we got our answer:
— Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) April 7, 2020
