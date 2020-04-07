At today’s White House COVID19 presser, Donald Trump said that he’s considering a freeze on funding to the World Health Organization over their shameful role in the COVID19 crisis:

BREAKING: President Trump says he is putting a hold on funding to the @WHO pic.twitter.com/GqjI4lqfqU — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 7, 2020

For the record, CNN’s Jim Acosta is disgusted:

Trump slams WHO for “calling it wrong.” But it was Trump who was calling it wrong for weeks on the Coronavirus. The WHO called the outbreak a pandemic on March 11. Trump cited the WHO in an address to nation on same day. https://t.co/cGrt4NDBC1 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 7, 2020

What’s your point, Jim?

The WHO said there was no person to person transmission on February 14th, information they repeated from China. You're doing great, Jim! https://t.co/GVppxLsZv3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2020

Actually it was back on January 14, so even earlier. Remember, Jim?

Hi Jim, please address this statement from the WHO. Otherwise, shut up. https://t.co/nyoUU7zcGK pic.twitter.com/hi8KvUaioD — Meech (@michi83) April 7, 2020

Donald Trump’s right. The WHO called it wrong. Bigly.

Thread for people new to the WHO/coronavirus discussion https://t.co/Xy5S2a7WFW — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 7, 2020

Take your tantrum to your diary, Jim.