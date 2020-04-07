At today’s White House COVID19 presser, Donald Trump said that he’s considering a freeze on funding to the World Health Organization over their shameful role in the COVID19 crisis:

For the record, CNN’s Jim Acosta is disgusted:

What’s your point, Jim?

Actually it was back on January 14, so even earlier. Remember, Jim?

Donald Trump’s right. The WHO called it wrong. Bigly.

Take your tantrum to your diary, Jim.

Tags: CNNcoronavirusCOVID19Jim AcostaWHOWorld Health Organization