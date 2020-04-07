Sarah Kenzior is a self-described “writer and scholar.” Which is apparently code for “person who should not be taken seriously.”

In response to a tweet suggesting that Donald Trump has ulterior motives in touting hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID19:

I wonder if the whole hydroxychloroquine dust-up isn't another red herring. Trump is a master at manipulating the direction of the conversation. Every time he wants to cover something up, he draws attention to something else. He is pulling a LOT of attention to a generic drug. — Orlando Michael (@CFLMichael) April 6, 2020

Kendzior offered up her take on what’s really going on:

Trump's trying to convince people that he wants it cured and that, should a cure appear, it would be accessible to all. So the media focus on the proposed drug instead of the cold reality — which is that the Trump crime cult wanted people to die, and they want many more to die. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) April 6, 2020

She seems reasonable.

Not to mention there is absolutely every reason to believe that in some way he could be profiting off of the push of this drug. If (and when) it comes out, NO ONE will be surprised. — Ben (@bennybas) April 6, 2020

They usually have two goals: 1) short term scam profits 2) longer term disaster capitalist destruction. Basically they'll make a little money on the side while committing mass murder. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) April 6, 2020

Yep. Totally reasonable.

We get disliking Donald Trump, but Sarah seems to be taking it to an extreme.

You are literally rooting against a drug becoming a possible cure, one backed by doctors worldwide, at the same time you accuse others of wanting people to die.

Just because you convinced the woman in the mirror of your ghoulish projection does not mean others are buying it. https://t.co/L8ZwvRkOUN — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 7, 2020

This nutball was considered a serious commentator once upon a time. https://t.co/SDOriKAQXm — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 6, 2020

Stay away from all sharp objects, for your own safety. — One Pissed Off American 🇺🇸 (@OnePissedOffAm1) April 6, 2020

Seek psychiatric help. — Cheryl B (@Cheryl707) April 6, 2020

