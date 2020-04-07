Earlier today, Melania Trump welcomed departing White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham back into her coterie:

Excited to welcome @StephGrisham45 back as new Chief of Staff & Spokesperson. Looking forward to the years ahead as we promote #BeBest & continue preserving the @WhiteHouse & serving our great nation. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 7, 2020

And that really, really pissed off Democratic strategist and über-Resister Adam Parkhomenko:

Adam may want to see someone about those anger issues.

Incredible range of vocabulary — Sluggo_58 (@sluggo1958) April 7, 2020