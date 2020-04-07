Earlier today, Melania Trump welcomed departing White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham back into her coterie:
Excited to welcome @StephGrisham45 back as new Chief of Staff & Spokesperson. Looking forward to the years ahead as we promote #BeBest & continue preserving the @WhiteHouse & serving our great nation.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 7, 2020
And that really, really pissed off Democratic strategist and über-Resister Adam Parkhomenko:
Adam may want to see someone about those anger issues.
Incredible range of vocabulary
— Sluggo_58 (@sluggo1958) April 7, 2020
You seem like a sweet person.
— Andrea (@Andrea30703573) April 7, 2020