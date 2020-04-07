AOC recently took her act to the fine folks at “Democracy Now!” It was there that she revealed exactly how the Trump administration is directly responsible for every single one of New York’s COVID19 deaths:

.@AOC blames Trump for Coronavirus deaths, particularly among illegal immigrants, in NYC: These "are deaths of incompetence, they are deaths of science denial, they are deaths of inequality and … [a] particular cruelty toward undocumented immigrants" pic.twitter.com/GeDmdkAMym — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 7, 2020

She’s not about to let this crisis go to waste.

China’ CCP and the virus itself (nature) played no role apparently. — Michael Faraone (@m_faraone) April 7, 2020

She's reliably divisive and stupid. — Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) April 7, 2020

As usual, with AOC, everything is about "racism". She really has no clue. — Tom T (@TomTFL) April 7, 2020

Anything to avoid any introspection.

Reminder that when Trump was banning travel from China because of the seriousness of coronavirus, AOC was telling her followers that it's racist for people not to be going to eat in Chinese restaurants. https://t.co/KcuwXFewki — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 7, 2020

Ahem:

Yep @AOC was on it early! 🤪https://t.co/Yot3cRoi2o — 10 x 0 = Banana (@SamuraiJW) April 7, 2020

She’s come a long way, baby.