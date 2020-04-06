Earlier this morning, New Yorkers got a bit of a shock when New York City Council member and chair of the New York City Council health committee Mark D. Levine sent out this tweet:

Soon we'll start “temporary interment”. This likely will be done by using a NYC park for burials (yes you read that right). Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line. It will be done in a dignified, orderly–and temporary–manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take. 9/ — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 6, 2020

Wait, what?

How will family members know who is where, so that eventually loved ones can be buried and mourned in the way the family wishes? — Unpresidented and Socially Distant (@dialogician) April 6, 2020

That entire thread is terrifying. — Jon Shecket (@jshecket) April 6, 2020

Oh, good, we’ve arrived at the mass graves portion of our program. So. Much. Winning. — kenrocklepremier (@kenrockle1er) April 6, 2020

This is feeling more like a “bring out your dead” kind of pandemic, a #TrumpPandemic. It’s all on #TrumpVirus. His name will always mean death and destruction and misery — Jordana [email protected]🏠🐼-emic advice dispensed (@jordanalipscomb) April 6, 2020

This is the most horrific and terrifying thread I’ve ever read. I kept hoping there’s a BUT somewhere or another word to indicate it’s not true… — 𝘫𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘺 𝘭. (@Jeremy10036) April 6, 2020

It percolated for a few hours before he decided that maybe he should “clarify”:

This tweet has gotten a lot of attention. So I want to clarify: the is a contingency NYC is preparing for BUT if the death rate drops enough it will not be necessary. https://t.co/6wLO8qWtML — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 6, 2020

Uhhh …

Hell of a two hours for NYers between these tweets! pic.twitter.com/wKmOlKT58T — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 6, 2020

No kidding!

This is the most amazing follow-up to a horrible tweet that I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/TLWgDS54D7 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 6, 2020

It’s one for the books, for sure.

Unnecessarily alarming tweet — Twilla Duncan (@ThinkTwilla) April 6, 2020

This tweet is completely irresponsible. — SageRobinson (@SageRobinson) April 6, 2020

Highly irresponsible — Kathleen (@katnandu) April 6, 2020

"This is a contingency" is not a clarification from "Soon we'll start." It has a completely different meaning. — James Meredith (@NDTwinsfan) April 6, 2020

You need to delete the original tweet and rewrite. It's absolutely irresponsible. Your first sentence is "soon we'll start…" not "this is a contingency plan ONLY" — bt_bk8 (@bt_bk8) April 6, 2020

Why would you send this out when it may not even have to happen? Why cause such a panic for those who have lost loved ones? 😡 When the time comes, THEN mention it. Don’t just say, “oh, well, this will happen if the death rate doesn’t fall soon.” You add unnecessary uncertainty. — Chipper Chelsea 🌸🌜 (@ChipperChelseaK) April 6, 2020

Dude, come on. You should delete and re-state that tweet. A lot of New Yorkers have been following you as a voice of reason in all of this. That’s irresponsible to leave up if it’s only a contingency for now. — Sean P. (@seanpeaaa) April 6, 2020

I mean my dude I think ya gotta just delete the first tweet, I’m sorry if it messes up your thread pic.twitter.com/1iHJOmJXIR — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 6, 2020

This was a pretty egregious offense on Levine’s part.