The New York Times is a serious news organization. We can trust them to present the facts openly and honestly.

.

.

.

Really had you going there for a minute, didn’t we?

Trending

Woulda, coulda, shoulda … the New York Times has really been covering itself in glory over COVID19.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden campaigncoronavirusCouncil on Foreign RelationsCOVID19Donald Trumpexport banJennifer HillmanJoe Bidenmasks