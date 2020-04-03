The New York Times is a serious news organization. We can trust them to present the facts openly and honestly.

Really had you going there for a minute, didn’t we?

In NYT article on Trump imposing export controls to keep medical equipment from being sold overseas, they quote a CFR expert Jennifer Hillman who is critical of the move. They don't disclose that she has been advising the Biden campaign. https://t.co/KWC3L2p1NA pic.twitter.com/vHRV4Jjjjm — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 3, 2020

It's okay to quote her. But the fact she's advising Biden's campaign should be disclosed. And the NYT should probably have also sought out some heterodox economists to defend export bans — over 2 dozen countries are doing them now. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 3, 2020

Woulda, coulda, shoulda … the New York Times has really been covering itself in glory over COVID19.