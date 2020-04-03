The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs — which has a blue checkmark, it’s worth noting — would just like to set the record straight about something:
There's absolutely no "religious prisoners" or "detention of a million Muslims from Xinjiang" in China. We urge the US to stop making political maneuvers & slanders.
— Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) April 3, 2020
To The List with you, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 3, 2020
They deserve a permanent spot for this one.
Yes America stop making the slanders https://t.co/9efdcUJCKw
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 3, 2020
https://t.co/k5NzxvCuf8 pic.twitter.com/zRHohMZqW1
— RBe (@RBPundit) April 3, 2020
Who in the bloody hell do they think they’re fooling with this garbage?
This message approved by @KingJames and @SteveKerr.
— El Chivato (@SMOD2024) April 3, 2020
Well, besides the NBA, we mean.
Literally lying propaganda. https://t.co/kXUlMtSbxx
— Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) April 3, 2020
Hello, Jack? Anyone paying attention over there?
Are we enforcing those new Twitter misinformation rules yet? https://t.co/IjrtbjvQ7T
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 3, 2020