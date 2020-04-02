Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has pledged to donate $100 million to Feeding America to help fight hunger during the COVID19 crisis:

Bezos announced he’s sending a $100 million gift to the non-profit organization Feeding America to help replenish its national network of food banks and pantries … with the goal being “getting food to those countless families who need it.”

Jeff says food insecurity is a problem in the U.S. even during ordinary times, but “COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly.”

