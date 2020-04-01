The Trump administration recently extended social distancing guidelines through the end of April. A necessary measure, to be sure, but also disappointing to those who, like Donald Trump, expressed hope that America would be back up and running by Easter.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes isn’t so much disappointed as he is amused, because the virulence of COVID19 has afforded him another opportunity to take a snarky swipe at the president:

Remember a week ago when Donald Trump never said that?

Chris Hayes hopes you don’t remember. Otherwise you might realize that he’s a flaming hack.

