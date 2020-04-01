Yesterday’s White House COVID19 press briefing was a sobering one, full of useful but unsettling information.

Among that information was a chart comparing projected COVID19 deaths with no mitigative measures vs. projected COVID19 deaths with mitigative measures.

But Bill Kristol, who’s been suffering from severe TDS for several years now, has opted to deliberately spin this vital information into something sinister:

We get that you despise Donald Trump, Bill. You’ve made that abundantly clear.

But this goes beyond that. This is just intellectually dishonest bullsh*t.

If Bill’s not that stupid, he sure hopes his followers are.

 

Seriously. Give it a rest, Bill. Enough is enough.

Go on staycation, Bill. We’ll get along OK without your hot takes.

