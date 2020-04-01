Yesterday’s White House COVID19 press briefing was a sobering one, full of useful but unsettling information.

Among that information was a chart comparing projected COVID19 deaths with no mitigative measures vs. projected COVID19 deaths with mitigative measures.

But Bill Kristol, who’s been suffering from severe TDS for several years now, has opted to deliberately spin this vital information into something sinister:

Whatever models show, it's totally inappropriate to have "100-240,000 deaths" on this White House chart as a "goal." The numbers give no useful guidance to anyone. They're there for one reason: If we end up with fewer deaths or in the bottom of the range, Trump will take credit. pic.twitter.com/iA2ToIoJnb — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 1, 2020

We get that you despise Donald Trump, Bill. You’ve made that abundantly clear.

But this goes beyond that. This is just intellectually dishonest bullsh*t.

What the hell is wrong with you? You are not this stupid, Bill. — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 1, 2020

If Bill’s not that stupid, he sure hopes his followers are.

Can you stop, please? The “goal” in question is the effects of mitigation, not hitting a target number of deaths. https://t.co/XvVpM5M3PT — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 1, 2020

Watching you do this is painful. You know it’s an estimation and that it’s now the worst case scenario. The task force is preparing the country for a tough possible outcome. It’s to encourage everyone to continue being safe and to not let the guard down. — Amanda Hugginkiss (@AmandaHuggin1) April 1, 2020

Deaths are not the goal. Reducing the number of deaths as much as possible is the goal. Anyone with a brain understands that. — Dr. Ramirez 🇺🇸 🍷☕🎮🧙‍♂️ (@cybr_gk) April 1, 2020

The experts are predicting those scenarios, not Trump. They're providing the information on those charts. What's wrong with presenting the expert's information? You all scream at him to listen to the experts. Well, here it is. If you can't handle it, don't watch. I want to know. — 🚶E’s Walking in Narnia 🚶 (@The_Original_E_) April 1, 2020

Seriously. Give it a rest, Bill. Enough is enough.

Can you take a month off, please? — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) April 1, 2020

Go on staycation, Bill. We’ll get along OK without your hot takes.