MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has converted his factories into production facilities for surgical masks. Ordinarily, that would be a good thing. But Lindell happens to be a born-again Christian who supports Donald Trump.

Which means, of course, that he must be canceled.

And Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld is going to do his damnedest to make sure that’s what happens:

And what, pray tell, has any of this stuff to do with Lindell working to fulfill a serious medical need?

Because nothing says working for “the public’s great safety and protection during a national crisis” like trying to undermine someone who’s producing much-needed medical equipment during … a national crisis.

Yeah, that.

