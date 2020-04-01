MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has converted his factories into production facilities for surgical masks. Ordinarily, that would be a good thing. But Lindell happens to be a born-again Christian who supports Donald Trump.

Which means, of course, that he must be canceled.

And Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld is going to do his damnedest to make sure that’s what happens:

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's Rose Garden speech with Trump got major press. Less covered: *CA prosecutors sued MyPillow twice for false advertising, settled both.

*A nationwide class action settled similar charge.

*Better Business Bureau gave it an F. Trust it with PPE? Thread. pic.twitter.com/ZZZJYc7wrr — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 1, 2020

Lindell made clear MyPillow is not doing this for free. There has been little scrutiny of any contracts that may exist and quality-control measures in place. Here’s what Lindell told a Fox affiliate when asked if he’s being paid. https://t.co/AV4KUWBjJq pic.twitter.com/DvQVOuaQ88 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 1, 2020

My Pillow, HHS, and the White House have not responded to my inquiries asking for details about any contracts, parties and terms. I will update as I learn more. Let’s look at the company’s record. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 1, 2020

The @CourthouseNews database shows MyPillow listed as a defendant nearly 30 times, including lawsuits alleging fraud, unfair business practices, and wage violations. CA prosecutors sued it twice for false advertising: settling the first for $1M, the second for $100,000. pic.twitter.com/m1CQGOM7FV — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 1, 2020

One California class action alleged that MyPillow and Mr. Lindell: * falsely called himself a “sleep expert” in infomercials.

* ran deceptive ads with bogus major media endorsements. Screenshots from the lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/zVbv28o0uc — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 1, 2020

Another class action accused MyPillow of a bogus “Buy One Get One Free” promo on two standard/queen size pillows—refusing to honor the deal and instead offering a “discount” of a lesser amount. The settlement: $6 per member; $2 million max for lawyers https://t.co/kyJk0U73zS pic.twitter.com/2QwZ53IMWD — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 1, 2020

Remember: Mr. Lindell said publicly that MyPillow is sending hospitals “cotton masks,” under terms and specifications that have not yet been fully disclosed. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 1, 2020

Almost all of the press coverage of Mr. Lindell’s remarks have focused on the culture-war aspects of this sermon. Very little has vetted the consumer-protection concerns during a global pandemic. https://t.co/4dTYXrNHwm — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 1, 2020

Question: How did Lindell land the White House briefing invite? FEC records show Lindell donated more than $200,000 to Trump’s campaign and Trump Victory PAC. Two of those donations. https://t.co/RA2aoubBYY pic.twitter.com/AlhYDXwQQL — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 1, 2020

The People of the State of California alleged MyPillow falsely advertised: *a “double-blind” and “placebo-controlled” study.

*treating various diseases, like fibromyalgia, migraines and TMJ. Prosecutors also claimed it touted an endorsement from a non-profit it paid. pic.twitter.com/DXZEegycsD — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 1, 2020

And what, pray tell, has any of this stuff to do with Lindell working to fulfill a serious medical need?

Help me investigate: * Are you a consumer who sued MyPillow for false advertising? * Do you know any info about the terms of its mask-making deals, with what parties? * Are you a hospital happy about or concerned with the product? Contact me. DM for secure contact info. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 1, 2020

To be clear: If you want to reach out with info about why the deals are good, generous and on the up-and-up, please share that story with me too. Wherever it leads, transparency leads to the public's great safety and protection during a national crisis. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 1, 2020

Because nothing says working for “the public’s great safety and protection during a national crisis” like trying to undermine someone who’s producing much-needed medical equipment during … a national crisis.

Why and how is this information relevant to us as a consumer? Or, do you just not like the man, and want to try so hard to expose him? — Carlos (new account) (@ChuckeEChaves) April 1, 2020

Yeah, that.

“Oh you’re making masks and helping hospitals? My fellow journalists and I are going to set fire to your business because we hate Trump” — Aetius (@AetiusRF) April 1, 2020

Doing God's work i see — Alex (@Alex_D3large) April 1, 2020

JFC. This is embarrassing. — JRP (@JRPSD) April 1, 2020

you seem to be a terrible person — J Cole (@JCole1973) April 1, 2020

