Like so many others, Brad Thor seemed like a pretty reasonable guy for years … until Donald Trump broke his brain. There are plenty of legitimate criticisms to be made of Donald Trump: he’s impetuous, petulant, narcissistic, boastful … the list goes on.

But once you’ve reached the point where you’re drawing Holocaust comparisons, it’s time to take a step back and consider that you yourself may have some problems.

Brad Thor may have some problems:

Ho. Lee. Crap.

Brad Thor. Master of the subtle. pic.twitter.com/xwFzVbeyzi — Vladimir Volosy (@LeninsBarber) March 31, 2020

Lot of people are dunking on @BradThor for this deleted tweet but how many of YOU knew Auschwitz had a parking lot? pic.twitter.com/X0qB44cOC2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020

Lt. Major Heffenstein circles the parking lot for a space.. “Guttendamnit” at SS officer pulling in before him. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020

Say what you want but I bet shopping cart duty was probably the best anyone could hope for at Auschwitz. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020

Junior Nazi officer Waltar Schmidt pulls into handicap space. Looks around.. hangs yellow star from rear view mirror. Hopes no one notices. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020

Arbeit macht frei parking? — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 31, 2020

Jokes aside, what the hell would ever possess Thor to tweet something like that? This is TDS turned up to eleven.

Appalling. — Thaddeus McCotter (@ThadMcCotter) March 31, 2020

WTF is wrong with these people? — earlforagirl (@earlforagirl) March 31, 2020

Truly disgusting — roy fletcher (@indiegop) March 31, 2020

There’s truly no excuse. Though that didn’t prevent Thor from trying to come up with one:

"Nazi analogy was bad but" pic.twitter.com/o7MInioa1L — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 31, 2020

Maybe the Nazi stuff was a bridge too far but Hannity!! — Peloton Rider (@Riley94510202) March 31, 2020

Pro tip: Next time you’re considering invoking the Holocaust to criticize Trump … don’t. Just don’t.

Brad has lost it, was a good follow. — steve wolf 🙏🏻 (@brisque) March 31, 2020

The most surprising thing I learned from this crisis is what a giant douche @BradThor is. — Quarantined Voice of Reason (@RealReasonVoice) March 31, 2020