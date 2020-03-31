Like so many others, Brad Thor seemed like a pretty reasonable guy for years … until Donald Trump broke his brain. There are plenty of legitimate criticisms to be made of Donald Trump: he’s impetuous, petulant, narcissistic, boastful … the list goes on.

But once you’ve reached the point where you’re drawing Holocaust comparisons, it’s time to take a step back and consider that you yourself may have some problems.

Brad Thor may have some problems:

Ho. Lee. Crap.

Trending

Jokes aside, what the hell would ever possess Thor to tweet something like that? This is TDS turned up to eleven.

There’s truly no excuse. Though that didn’t prevent Thor from trying to come up with one:

Pro tip: Next time you’re considering invoking the Holocaust to criticize Trump … don’t. Just don’t.

