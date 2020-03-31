Like so many others, Brad Thor seemed like a pretty reasonable guy for years … until Donald Trump broke his brain. There are plenty of legitimate criticisms to be made of Donald Trump: he’s impetuous, petulant, narcissistic, boastful … the list goes on.
But once you’ve reached the point where you’re drawing Holocaust comparisons, it’s time to take a step back and consider that you yourself may have some problems.
Brad Thor may have some problems:
Ho. Lee. Crap.
Brad Thor. Master of the subtle. pic.twitter.com/xwFzVbeyzi
— Vladimir Volosy (@LeninsBarber) March 31, 2020
Lot of people are dunking on @BradThor for this deleted tweet but how many of YOU knew Auschwitz had a parking lot? pic.twitter.com/X0qB44cOC2
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020
Lt. Major Heffenstein circles the parking lot for a space.. “Guttendamnit” at SS officer pulling in before him.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020
Say what you want but I bet shopping cart duty was probably the best anyone could hope for at Auschwitz.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020
Junior Nazi officer Waltar Schmidt pulls into handicap space. Looks around.. hangs yellow star from rear view mirror. Hopes no one notices.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020
Arbeit macht frei parking?
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 31, 2020
Jokes aside, what the hell would ever possess Thor to tweet something like that? This is TDS turned up to eleven.
Appalling.
— Thaddeus McCotter (@ThadMcCotter) March 31, 2020
WTF is wrong with these people?
— earlforagirl (@earlforagirl) March 31, 2020
Truly disgusting
— roy fletcher (@indiegop) March 31, 2020
There’s truly no excuse. Though that didn’t prevent Thor from trying to come up with one:
"Nazi analogy was bad but" pic.twitter.com/o7MInioa1L
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 31, 2020
Maybe the Nazi stuff was a bridge too far but Hannity!!
— Peloton Rider (@Riley94510202) March 31, 2020
Pro tip: Next time you’re considering invoking the Holocaust to criticize Trump … don’t. Just don’t.
Brad has lost it, was a good follow.
— steve wolf 🙏🏻 (@brisque) March 31, 2020
The most surprising thing I learned from this crisis is what a giant douche @BradThor is.
— Quarantined Voice of Reason (@RealReasonVoice) March 31, 2020
The guy has really gone off the rails. He’s in serious need of therapy. I’m not joking.
— Madisox (@Madisox43) March 31, 2020