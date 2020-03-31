Earlier today, Barack Obama attempted to shame Donald Trump for “[denying] warnings of a pandemic” and … being a climate denier? Because climate change is responsible for COVID19 or something.

Here it is again:

We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall. https://t.co/K8Ucu7iVDK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 31, 2020

That tweet was ill-conceived on a few different levels.

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz found another one:

Bold: Obama calls for the overwhelming electoral defeat of Joe Biden & Nancy Pelosi, after they opposed & demagogued Trump’s China travel ban, which helped slow the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/DaRygnaMQb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 31, 2020

Bold, indeed.