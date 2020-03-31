Earlier today, Barack Obama attempted to shame Donald Trump for “[denying] warnings of a pandemic” and … being a climate denier? Because climate change is responsible for COVID19 or something.

Here it is again:

That tweet was ill-conceived on a few different levels.

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz found another one:

Bold, indeed.

