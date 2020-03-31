Earlier today, Barack Obama attempted to shame Donald Trump for “[denying] warnings of a pandemic” and … being a climate denier? Because climate change is responsible for COVID19 or something.
Here it is again:
We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall. https://t.co/K8Ucu7iVDK
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 31, 2020
That tweet was ill-conceived on a few different levels.
GOP Sen. Ted Cruz found another one:
Bold: Obama calls for the overwhelming electoral defeat of Joe Biden & Nancy Pelosi, after they opposed & demagogued Trump’s China travel ban, which helped slow the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/DaRygnaMQb
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 31, 2020
Bold, indeed.
I love it @tedcruz. pic.twitter.com/DnKY9wzhAw
— JP’s Outspoken Thoughts (@OutspokenThots) March 31, 2020
I'm not sure Obama meant that…but, it works for me
— MAGA4LIFE (@MAGA4LIFE10) March 31, 2020