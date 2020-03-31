With COVID19 dominating the news cycle, it’s easy to forget that there’s still other stuff going on. Like this news regarding former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, who was placed under FBI surveillance based on FISA applications purportedly to investigate his alleged role in collaborating with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.

A lot of critics of the FBI believed that Page was railroaded and that the FBI was not justified in surveilling him. A new memo for FBI Director Christopher Wray from DOJ IG Michael Horowitz supports that contention:

In January, the FISA court ruled that at least two of the four FISA applications against Page were illegal and invalid. It appears now that that was the case for all four of them.

