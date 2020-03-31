As Twitchy told you, CNN decided not to air significant portions of today’s White House COVID19 press briefing. Because Donald Trump, obviously.

This is just absolutely wild to me. They actively don’t want people to hear the POTUS during a crisis. I hope people switch to Fox or MSNBC and punish CNN with record low ratings for this. https://t.co/GSS3x6cE7u — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) March 31, 2020

Well, switching to MSNBC might not be much better. As Chuck Todd explained, they’re always ready to yank coverage “if it veers too much off”:

As @realDonaldTrump spoke at start of Tuesday's #coronavirus briefing, @ChuckTodd warned @MSNBC viewers the “briefings have a tendency to veer in a lot of different directions, not all of them informative or relevant….If it veers too much off, we will break off…” pic.twitter.com/v9OJzCCz4X — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) March 31, 2020

Thank goodness for our Guardians of Truth. Who else would protect us?

Off of what? — Blaise O'Connor (@blazermaniac) March 31, 2020

As opposing to veering off course to ask if the president has blood on his hands? — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) March 31, 2020

As it turned out, today’s press briefing contained a lot of very useful information. Maybe instead of trying to filter information through themselves, media firefighters should just air the pressers and let us hear it.