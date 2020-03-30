In case you missed it, a Chinese medical professional who claimed that she was silenced when trying to sound the COVID19 alarm has mysteriously “disappeared”:

Just two weeks ago the head of Emergency at Wuhan Central hospital went public, saying authorities had stopped her and her colleagues from warning the world. She has now disappeared, her whereabouts unknown. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/3Jt2qbLKUb — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) March 29, 2020

For what it’s worth, David Rothkopf, who is apparently a person because he has a blue checkmark, thinks that is just further evidence of the U.S.’s equivalence to China:

The worst kind of US-China collaboration: The governments of the world’s two most powerful nations have failed their people and the planet in their mishandling of the coronavirus crisis. Both have made it immeasurably worse. They have blood on their hands. https://t.co/ztHLv9R3Mo — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 30, 2020

Rothkopf is a visiting professor of international and public affairs at Johns Hopkins, so we should take him very seriously.

Both Xi and Trump relied on their authoritarian impulses and felt that they could suppress the truth, hide the outbreak. It plays out a bit like King Canute commanding the tide to reverse itself (but Canute was proving a point, he knew better…nature is a higher power.) — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 30, 2020

What … what even … ?

China disappears people, Trump calls the media cutie pies. Basically the same thing. — nick (@nenovota) March 30, 2020

This really seems like a fair comparison, you ghoul? — neontaster (@neontaster) March 30, 2020

You are equating the authoritarian Chinese government, which lied to the WHO and the world more broadly, unleashed 5 million Wuhan citizens in the middle of an epidemic about which they were lying, and silenced those who talked about it — and is still lying — with the US? https://t.co/mSCwnnWSC1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 30, 2020

This is an absurd comparison on any reasonable level.

I get the dislike of Trump, but some of you have taken to a point that there may be no coming back from if you think the 2 nations response to this has been comparable. — Roger C (@floplag) March 30, 2020

One of these countries started the pandemic One of these countries lied about the pandemic and caused it to spread to the world One of these countries covered up the scope of the pandemic and relied on media to make it look good All three are the same country It's not the US — Ronald W. Reagan (@ReaganRevived) March 30, 2020