The prospect of COVID19 deaths in the U.S. has got WaPo “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin pretty excited:

If we lose 100,000 to C-19 we will have lost > 2X Americans killed in Vietnam. This is the magnitude of the Trump fiasco. If 200,000 then =WWI plus 2 Vietnams. Since WWII no president will have lost as many Americans on his watch. May also have worst neg growth/unemployment qter — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 30, 2020

If Rubin manages to avoid COVID19 (and we sincerely hope she does, as we’re not monsters like she is), she’s unfortunately still afflicted with chronic and acute Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Here’s what she told the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman earlier today:

If you quote the Trump admin you are an enemy of the people — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 30, 2020

That tweet is ridiculous enough on its face. But in light of Rubin’s own history, it becomes even more obscenely asinine.

As D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden points out, Rubin herself has derided Donald Trump for referring to the press as “the enemy of the people” when they do something awful:

Rubin is beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/KQ7XTeqAfA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 30, 2020

Oh man.

I think in this case she was being sarcastic, as in, for the crime of quoting a Trump administration official you'll be called the "enemy of the people" — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 30, 2020

I’m no Rubin fan but she was being sarcastic — Jack Mehoff (@machiavellia98) March 30, 2020

It’s entirely possible that Rubin was being sarcastic. But seeing as she’s so unwilling to give Donald Trump the benefit of any doubt, why should we treat her any differently? Her tweet today very clearly uses terminology she once decried as “dangerous.” And you know what? She deserves to be shamed for it. We’re only playing by her rules, after all.

You know, she's one of the worst offenders in the "life comes at you fast" category, but this is even impressive for her. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 30, 2020

@SirajAHashmi Rubin’s the left wing version of Trump in that ‘there’s always a tweet.’ — ClassicalLibMOT (@CygnusA81) March 30, 2020