The prospect of COVID19 deaths in the U.S. has got WaPo “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin pretty excited:

If Rubin manages to avoid COVID19 (and we sincerely hope she does, as we’re not monsters like she is), she’s unfortunately still afflicted with chronic and acute Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Here’s what she told the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman earlier today:

That tweet is ridiculous enough on its face. But in light of Rubin’s own history, it becomes even more obscenely asinine.

As D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden points out, Rubin herself has derided Donald Trump for referring to the press as “the enemy of the people” when they do something awful:

Oh man.

It’s entirely possible that Rubin was being sarcastic. But seeing as she’s so unwilling to give Donald Trump the benefit of any doubt, why should we treat her any differently? Her tweet today very clearly uses terminology she once decried as “dangerous.” And you know what? She deserves to be shamed for it. We’re only playing by her rules, after all.

