Benjamin Dreyer is, according to his Twitter bio, a copy editor.

What he fails to mention is that he’s also a terrible person:

Wishing death on Donald Trump is deranged enough. Wanting it to be a public spectacle, though, takes it to an even sicker level.

Of course, since Orange Man Bad, tweets like Dreyer’s are fine with compassionate, tolerant liberals (including numerous fellow blue-checks).

Here’s just a taste:

Glad you’re fine with it, Sandra.

***

Update:

Seems Benjamin has deleted his tweet:

We’re guessing it wasn’t out of shame, but rather because he got tired of being called out for being an awful person. Fortunately, the internet never forgets — and neither will we.

