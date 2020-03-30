Benjamin Dreyer is, according to his Twitter bio, a copy editor.

What he fails to mention is that he’s also a terrible person:

When he dies, I hope it's in public. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) March 29, 2020

Wishing death on Donald Trump is deranged enough. Wanting it to be a public spectacle, though, takes it to an even sicker level.

Imagine the ratings. — Jodi Picoult (@jodipicoult) March 29, 2020

And it could be an annual holiday staple, like The Wizard of Oz! — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) March 29, 2020

Of course, since Orange Man Bad, tweets like Dreyer’s are fine with compassionate, tolerant liberals (including numerous fellow blue-checks).

This is disturbing and disgusting. The comments are worse. https://t.co/vK57uXUwYF — Heather (@dswhisperer2) March 30, 2020

Here’s just a taste:

The ratings would be great! — Dan Stapleton (@DanStapleton) March 29, 2020

Me too pic.twitter.com/raxPfTQAHU — Jean Ann Frioui (@JAFrioui) March 30, 2020

And that his final voiding of waste is caught on camera live. — Rick (@Corteran) March 29, 2020

Better sh*t his pants and know we can see it — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) March 30, 2020

I’m only staying alive for the perp walk. — Sally Mann Romano (@MannRomano) March 30, 2020

I hope it involves a lottery and a public stoning. — Jody Edwards (@JodyEdwards1) March 29, 2020

I would sell my house to be able to kick him in the balls just once. — Joe Beernink (@JoeBeernink) March 30, 2020

And that it’s humiliating. — Sue (@Stroppy_Girl) March 29, 2020

And emasculating…and brutal. — Hunter Kelly (@hunterkelly) March 30, 2020

The guillotine unavoidably comes to mind. — Frederick Kalil (@MavenTattler) March 29, 2020

Firing squad. — Grace Gormann (@missgormann) March 30, 2020

I’d be fine with long, slow debilitating Alzheimer’s… cluelessly confessing to everything he’s done, in public, and screeching out insanity over Twitter in his final days. Go down in flames, tyrant! — FG (@TheFredGood) March 30, 2020

Let's have a tea party when it happens? — Sarah Archer (@Sarcher) March 29, 2020

I just hope it's soon. — (((el gat català))) (@3parenthesescat) March 29, 2020

And soon. And disgracefully. — James Harbeck (@sesquiotic) March 29, 2020

I hope he's afraid, alone, and in agonizing pain. — Glossa (@Glossa18) March 29, 2020

From your lips to God’s ears. — Mr. Peter (@GerardPerer) March 30, 2020

I have an entire scenario I've fantasized about since he was sworn in: It's televised, it's humiliating, and he's completely cognizant of every second of it. I'm Buddhist. I know how this affects my karma and I'm fine with it. xo — Sandra Ann Miller (@MsMiller) March 29, 2020

Glad you’re fine with it, Sandra.

Is this an example of the tolerant left? — Phony Cliftony (@covfefepot) March 30, 2020

If absolutely everything you believe about him is true (and I am not saying that it isn't), this makes you an even worse human being. — Kid Confusion (@KidConfusion) March 30, 2020

Jesus. What’s horrible person Ben is. — “Midnight” Mitch (@midnight_mitch_) March 30, 2020

***

Update:

Seems Benjamin has deleted his tweet:

I guess he deleted this tweet 👀 pic.twitter.com/0wzdhgbNFH — Petite Nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) March 30, 2020

We’re guessing it wasn’t out of shame, but rather because he got tired of being called out for being an awful person. Fortunately, the internet never forgets — and neither will we.