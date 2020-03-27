Finally. COVID19 relief is coming. We can almost taste it …

Well, Nancy Pelosi had another ideas:

Trending

Because of course.

Heh.

In all seriousness, though, we’re so far beyond parody at this point, we’re hurtling toward rock-bottom.

Nancy Pelosi’s shenanigans notwithstanding, the bill has passed in the House:

Sorry, Nance. At least you tried.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCoronavirus ReliefCoronavirus Relief BillCOVID19COVID19 reliefCOVID19 relief billNancy Pelosi