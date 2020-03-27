Comedy legend John Cleese would just like to state for the record that he thinks it’s “terribly funny” that Americans might be inclined to purchase guns during the COVID19 crisis:

It strikes me that it's terribly funny that the response of some Americans to a virus is to buy guns — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) March 25, 2020

We’re guessing that Cleese didn’t find the responses of some Americans to his tweet terribly funny. Here’s just a taste:

It strikes me that it's terribly funny that the response of some Europeans when their government takes their businesses from them bc of a virus is not to buy guns… pic.twitter.com/aiFBYn1yam — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 27, 2020

We have a healthy understanding of human nature. But keep laughing while they confiscate your assault spoons. — Socially Distant 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) March 26, 2020

They're kind of awesome. Not as great as the sharpened screwdrivers and acid you guys have, but they're pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/Qxyk6w7E18 — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) March 27, 2020

That's because you haven't thought through the reality of an actual collapse. — KuqiCouture Esq. (@KuqiCouture) March 25, 2020

Will be funny when you're wishing you had one. — Corinne (@Starinne) March 26, 2020

It’s funny to me that someone who appears very intelligent would think we’re defending against the actual virus rather than those who would take advantage of others during a crisis.

But you knew that already and decided to gaslight instead.🙄 — Darren Lenick (@dflenick) March 26, 2020

It's our response to a lot of things. Including Nazis. You're welcome. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 27, 2020

You're welcome for not having to type that in German. https://t.co/TQcJrjP8CR — TugboatPhil – Hermit, Before it Was Mandatory (@TugboatPhil) March 27, 2020

