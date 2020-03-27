AOC’s flappy-armed rant this morning was just begging for a Hollywood treatment of some kind.

Rep. @AOC: "What did the Senate majority fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts with as few strings as possible in American history. Shameful!" pic.twitter.com/oLJJu6wUlG — The Hill (@thehill) March 27, 2020

Watch on silence, then read: "It has been a lifetime struggle. A never-ending fight. I say to you, and you will understand that it is a privilege to fight! We are warriors! Salesmen of north-eastern Pennsylvania, I ask you once more: Rise and be worthy of this historical hour!" https://t.co/Vo58NwiOH1 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 27, 2020

Ask and ye shall receive, courtesy of NRSC senior adviser Matt Whitlock:

He really had to … and we’re so glad he did.

