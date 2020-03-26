Desperate times call for desperate measures. Which is why Walton, Kentucky, Mayor Gabe Brown felt compelled to post this message on Facebook:

Walton, #Kentucky Mayor Gabe Brown is taking a different tact than @GovAndyBeshear in how to advocate #StayAtHome. pic.twitter.com/K3o6LU8jlu — Philmonger (@phillipmbailey) March 24, 2020

Walton Mayor Gabe Brown and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have the same message but, uh, nobody's gonna be mixing them up any time soon https://t.co/Gi4AdGb0aa — Lucas Aulbach (@LucasAulbach) March 24, 2020

Mayor Gabe Brown of Walton, Kentucky has a strong message for you all that I can’t repeat but listen to Mayor Brown, everybody pic.twitter.com/AlnxQIkHlP — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 26, 2020

This is what COVID19-palooza has been missing: honest-to-goodness straight talk.

This is gold. A Kentucky mayor lays it out. Bravo, Mr. Mayor. https://t.co/2dGxATEd1T — Lori Smith (@LoriNashTN) March 26, 2020

“Some of you got told what you should’ve.” We’d like to buy this guy a beer or ten when this is all over.

This is the mayor in Walton Kentucky and I think we should put him in charge of everything pic.twitter.com/2TQn5649xQ — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) March 26, 2020

I go to the great state of Kentucky every year to lecture to high school students. I have never been to Walton, KY, but I now want to go there in the worst way possible. And I want to hang with the mayor when school's out. https://t.co/1N5CoGrIyW — James R. Harrigan (@JamesRHarrigan) March 26, 2020

This may not be the Mayor that Kentucky wants but, by god, it’s the Mayor that Kentucky needs. 😂 https://t.co/xYSPCsrVQE — StillHopeful (@Hope_Persists) March 26, 2020

Reports of Gen. Patton's reincarnation confirmed. He's a small town mayor in Kentucky. https://t.co/YRPHlZFIjy — Doug Thompson (@NWADoug) March 26, 2020

God bless him.