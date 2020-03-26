Desperate times call for desperate measures. Which is why Walton, Kentucky, Mayor Gabe Brown felt compelled to post this message on Facebook:

Trending

This is what COVID19-palooza has been missing: honest-to-goodness straight talk.

“Some of you got told what you should’ve.” We’d like to buy this guy a beer or ten when this is all over.

God bless him.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID19Gabe BrownKentucky