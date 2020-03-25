If you’re not familiar with Jeffrey Guterman, that’s OK. According to his Twitter bio, he’s a mental health professional. He’s got a fancy blue checkmark. And he basically spends his days waiting for Donald Trump to tweet so he can respond with something Resist-y.

Basically, he’s an older version of the Krassensteins who just hasn’t been kicked off of Twitter yet. Yet.

We say “yet” because we feel like if Guterman were a Trump supporter tweeting this at a Democrat, Twitter would decide he’d violated some term of service or something:

COVID19 is good because Orange Man Bad?

Something tells us he didn’t delete it because he was ashamed.

Guterman definitely deserves a plum spot on The List.

That guy has the worst case of TDS I've seen, and I've seen a lot of severe cases. — Jon A (@Latebird2013) March 25, 2020