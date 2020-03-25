Bernie Sanders is a socialist, which means he actually gives a damn about working people.

Here’s how he shows it:

Unless Republican Senators drop their objections to the coronavirus legislation, I am prepared to put a hold on this bill until stronger conditions are imposed on the $500 billion corporate welfare fund. pic.twitter.com/7X0o9C4BoO — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 25, 2020

The “Republican threats to hold coronavirus package hostage” refers to GOP Sens. Tim Scott, Ben Sasse, and Lindsey Graham raising concerns about a “drafting error” in the relief bill that could incentivize layoffs.

And now Bernie wants to hold the bill hostage himself because reasons.

Bernie is prepared to sacrifice more jobs and lives in a desperate attempt to bring life back to his badly defeated presidential campaign https://t.co/4aM6Zt6XJM — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 25, 2020

Bernie demands that you be able to earn more in unemployment than on your job. Or else he’ll make sure that no one gets anything. https://t.co/MUv45Pc5oH — Prudence Paine (@PruPaine) March 25, 2020